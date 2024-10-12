5 people sent to hospital following crash on I-35 in Olathe

Five adults have non-life-threatening injuries following a rear-end crash on Interstate 35 in Olathe late Friday night.

Olathe police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of the interstate between 119th Street and 127th Street at 11:35 p.m.

According to recorded radio traffic, firefighters reported two vehicles involved: a car stopped on the right shoulder and a full-size passenger van stopped on the left shoulder.

Johnson County Med-Act responded with five ambulances. Each ambulance transported an injured person to the hospital.

Radio traffic indicated that the car was driving at highway speed when it rear-ended the passenger van, which was driving well under the posted speed limit.

The crash caused a brief slowdown in traffic as only the center lane of the interstate was able to get through the scene, with emergency vehicles on both shoulders.

Tow trucks removed the damaged vehicles, and all lanes were back open before 1 a.m. Saturday.

No other details were immediately available.