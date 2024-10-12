Your Library: Corinth Library Replacement Study

Johnson County Library has been exploring options for a potential new facility in Prairie Village, which could eventually replace the existing and outdated Corinth Library. The Library and the City of Prairie Village are currently partnering on a site design study that will help the Library determine whether moving the Corinth branch to a potential Harmon Park campus would be feasible.

Corinth Library users and residents of the surrounding areas had in-person and virtual opportunities to provide input into conceptual design options during the first half of 2024. Community feedback from those sessions indicated a preference for a campus location south of Shawnee Mission East High School in Harmon Park, between Mission Road and Delmar Street, with W. 79th Street as the southern border.

On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, the community can attend a presentation covering the latest news about the Prairie Village Community Center Campus project. Learn about the preferred site and community center design concept, how public feedback impacted the process, and next steps for the project and the Library.

Johnson County Library is continuing the current study of the existing Corinth site in addition to the potential Harmon Park location. The Library Board is anticipated to determine the final location of the Corinth replacement facility later this fall. Visit the Corinth Library Replacement Project FAQ page for more information specific to Corinth Library.

Presentation & Open House Public Meeting #3

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, 4-7 p.m.

Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66212

There are two opportunities to listen to a 30-minute presentation. The same information will be shared at each time slot. Attendees can connect with the project team following each presentation.

Doors open at 4 p.m.

Presentation at 4:30 p.m.

Presentation repeated at 6 p.m.

Have your voice heard at the upcoming Prairie Village Community Center Campus Study Public Meeting #3 on Tuesday, Oct. 15. You don’t have to be a Prairie Village resident to participate. To sign up for updates and find resources from previous public meetings, visit the Prairie Village Community Center Campus project website.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom