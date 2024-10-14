October 2, 1935 — October 10, 2024

Lenexa

Billie Jean Burris 89 of Lenexa, KS died October 10,2024 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission. A visitation will be at 9:30-11:00am Tuesday, October 15, 2024, with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 11:00am both at Lenexa, Baptist Church 15320 W. 87th St. PKWY, Lenexa, KS 66219.

Billie Jean was born on October 2, 1935 in Mount Hersey, Arkansas to Walter D & Zora A (Woodard) Box. She graduated from Argentine High School in 1954. She worked at Fairbanks Morris and Beacon Electric as a secretary. Billie Jean married Charles (Chuck) H. Burris on June 12,1954. The two were lifelong companions and best friends. They were blessed to have 70 years together. Although they had no children, they were blessed with many nieces, nephews, greats and grands. She always said, “Life is Good.” She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother-in-laws and three nephews. She left behind her husband Charles H. Burris and many nieces and nephews, greats and grands. Lenexa Baptist Church was her church family, where she has made many friends.

Instead of flowers, her wishes are for all donations to be made to Lenexa Baptist Church Missions,15320 W 87th St. Pkwy Lenexa, KS 66219. She supports that mission and what they do for the less fortunate. Her favorite verse in the Bible is Hebrews 13:5 “Keep your life free from the love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, “I will never leave nor forsake you.”

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.