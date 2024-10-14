Jennifer Lou Anning

September 3rd, 1961 – October 6th, 2024

Jennifer Lou Chambers Anning, adored grandmother, mother, sister, daughter, and friend, was called home to God on October 6, 2024, following a lifelong illness. Her firm belief in God and devotion to her family supported her in her journey and ultimately gave her peace.

Jennifer Anning (nee Chambers) was born in Independence, Kansas on September 3, 1961, to Norman and Anna Lucille Chambers. After graduating from Independence High School, she married and gave birth to three beautiful children. In the following years, she spent her time caring for Sarah, Jessica, and Nick. As her children grew, she determined it was time to use her natural gift of caring for others and attend nursing school. She first attended Baker University and went on to continue studying Nursing and Theology at Rockhurst University, eventually receiving her BSN. She had a successful and fulfilling career at Cerner Corporation and North Kansas City Hospital. She retired from full-time work in 2019 to spend as much time with her grandchildren as possible.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”Matthew 11:28-30

Jennifer is survived by her parents, Norman Chambers (Michelle), and Lucille Chambers, her uncles, Jim Lovell, John Lovell (Glenna), and Merle Lovell (Helen), her aunt, Kay Williams, her brothers Jake Chambers (Sue), and Joel Chambers (Melissa), her three children, Sarah Jenkins (Jeff), Jessica Coatney, (Will), and Nick Anning (Bethany), and her beloved grandchildren, Paige Coatney and Jeffery Jenkins. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews Ansley, Elliot, Alex, Iris, Owen, Rhett, and Winnie, and her former husband and friend, Chris Anning, along with many cousins, friends, and extended family.

She was welcomed into heaven by her precious grandson, Jack William Coatney.

Jennifer enjoyed many things in life, but nothing more than spending time with her family, and most especially, her grandchildren. She was a faithful follower of Christ, a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She valued kindness, empathy, and compassion, and emulated those values in her everyday life. She will be remembered as a kind and gentle person who cared for and comforted those around her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2024, at Christ Community Church at 14200 Kenneth Road, Leawood, Kansas, 66224 at 1:00 PM with a reception to follow.

