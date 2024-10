Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Earlier this summer, lawmakers passed and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law a tax cut package that slashes roughly $2.4 billion in property and income taxes over the next three years. The law reduces state income tax brackets from three tiers to two and eliminates the state tax on Social Security benefits, among other things. Do you think the most recent tax cut bill provides enough relief for Kansans? Why or why not? If elected, would you seek more tax cuts and, if so, what would that look like?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 11

Karen Thurlow (Democratic)

The bipartisan tax package that Governor Kelly signed into law will provide much needed relief for Kansas families. The initial legislation proposed contained even greater tax cuts, and I would have liked to see that version pass. For example, it would have exempted the first $100,000 of residential property from state taxes and would have immediately eliminated the state sales tax on groceries.

I would talk with constituents about ways to relieve the tax burden for families, including a sales tax holiday at the beginning of year. Further tax relief is certainly necessary and simply must be done in a reasonable and responsible way.

Kellie Warren (Republican, incumbent)

My district has been very clear to me over the last few years – they are paying too much in taxes and suffering from inflation. This session’s tax package was a step in the right direction. I was proud to be part of the bipartisan team that made this tax cut happen. I’m glad we have reduced income taxes, provided property tax relief as well as eliminated the state tax on Social Security and abolished the food sales tax. This will make a difference for many family budgets and for those on fixed incomes.

But there’s more work to do. I want to work for more property tax relief and that’s my top priority for next session. Skyrocketing property taxes come up in almost every conversation I have at the doorsteps with constituents. Many of those who are in or approaching retirement are paying sky-high property taxes — pricing them out of their homes. That’s why I’m working on reforming the Kansas property tax system to reduce your property tax bill, make property assessments fairer and more accountable, cap the amount local governments can increase property taxes, and establish a county assessor as an elected office so taxpayers can hold someone accountable for excessive valuations.