Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Earlier this summer, lawmakers passed and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law a tax cut package that slashes roughly $2.4 billion in property and income taxes over the next three years. The law reduces state income tax brackets from three tiers to two and eliminates the state tax on Social Security benefits, among other things. Do you think the most recent tax cut bill provides enough relief for Kansans? Why or why not? If elected, would you seek more tax cuts and, if so, what would that look like?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 23

Stacey Knoell (Democratic)

A fair and responsible tax system is the foundation for economic growth and opportunity. This is an issue that impacts all of us, and one that many voters I talk to share as their top priority.

I applaud the bi-partisan tax cut package the legislature passed earlier this year and sincerely hope the legislature can continue to work across party lines to address expanded tax relief that prioritizes Kansas families.

It’s our responsibility and my commitment as a future legislature to foster an inclusive economic landscape that doesn’t overburden or overtax working Kansans and ensures corporations and the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share.

I am not a fan of the push by the Republican Supermajority to impose a flat income tax. Flat taxes are regressive in nature and favor the wealthiest while leaving the rest of us behind. It poses a direct threat to the financial stability of low-income and middle-class families and impedes revenue generation for our state’s development. I was at a fundraiser recently for an organization not related to politics and the organization head said, “Some of you could donate 10% of your worth and you would not even miss it.” And he is right. For people with a lot, taking off 10% might not make a blip, but for someone who has little…If someone only has $100, they would notice losing $10.

Rather than pursuing a flat tax, I support provisions like the childcare tax credit and completely axing the sales tax on food – proposals that would lessen the burden on everyone. Property and sales taxes should be moderated to avoid burdening families, and tax incentives can be targeted toward small and local businesses to encourage economic growth and job creation here in our state.

Adam Thomas (Republican)

Did not provide the Post with a response.