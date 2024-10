Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Earlier this summer, lawmakers passed and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law a tax cut package that slashes roughly $2.4 billion in property and income taxes over the next three years. The law reduces state income tax brackets from three tiers to two and eliminates the state tax on Social Security benefits, among other things. Do you think the most recent tax cut bill provides enough relief for Kansans? Why or why not? If elected, would you seek more tax cuts and, if so, what would that look like?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 35

Jason Anderson (Democratic)

The recent tax cut package signed into law by Governor Kelly is a positive start, but I believe it falls short in addressing the significant burden that property taxes place on Kansas families. While reducing income tax rates and eliminating state taxes on Social Security is helpful for many, it doesn’t address the root cause of property tax hikes driven by rapid property value appreciation. Many families, particularly those on fixed incomes, are seeing their property taxes increase to unsustainable levels.

If elected, I would work to provide additional targeted relief for homeowners facing rising property taxes. Because less than 2% of property taxes are levied by the state, there are limits to what can be accomplished with this strategy at the state level, but there are additional tax categories such as vehicle property taxes and existing tax credit programs that could provide expanded relief.

Ultimately, the goal should be to create a fair, balanced tax system that allows families to thrive, encourages economic growth, and ensures that Kansas remains an affordable place to live and work.

TJ Rose (Republican)

Did not provide the Post with a response.