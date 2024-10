Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Earlier this summer, lawmakers passed and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law a tax cut package that slashes roughly $2.4 billion in property and income taxes over the next three years. The law reduces state income tax brackets from three tiers to two and eliminates the state tax on Social Security benefits, among other things. Do you think the most recent tax cut bill provides enough relief for Kansans? Why or why not? If elected, would you seek more tax cuts and, if so, what would that look like?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 37

Sherry Giebler (Democratic)

Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) offers immediate savings on food purchases, delivering significant relief to households across Kansas. While the bill primarily focuses on income and property tax reductions, the elimination of the grocery sales tax helps efforts to alleviate the overall tax burden, particularly on essential items like food.

However, Senate 37 constituents are calling for broader sales tax exemptions to include necessities such as clothing, hygiene products, and medications, which could further lower living costs for low- and middle-income Kansans.

I also agree that property tax reform is a critical issue, as reducing high property taxes would ensure more balanced relief across sectors. Nevertheless, there are concerns about maintaining essential state services and balancing the budget, making the speed and scope of these reforms key considerations moving forward. My end goal is to get more money back into the pockets of all Kansans.

Doug Shane (Republican)

Did not provide the Post with a response.