Ron Felkner, devoted husband of 67 years to his, everlastinglove, Millie (née Richards), adored father, grandfather and lifelong friend to many, passed away peacefully in his home on October 8, 2024 at the age of 86. Ron cherished his time spent with his family, whether it was driving kids to school early in the morning or attending sporting events and other activities. This love continued with his grandchildren who idolized their ‘Papa’.

Ron was born in Dodge City, Kansas on June 4, 1938. He grew up in Admire and Emporia, Kansas and married Millie on September 8, 1957. Together they moved to Kansas City, the city they loved, where he attended the Kansas City Art Institute and School of Design, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design on May 25, 1963.

After graduation, Ron and Millie moved to Naples, Florida where Ron began his career in Interior Design. Two years later they returned to Kansas City where Ron continued his career and established R. Felkner & Associates. Known for his ability to combine his design talent, professionalism and personalism, Ron, quite simply, loved what he did. Along with Millie’s partnership, his business successfully endured for more than 55 years.

Ron loved his favorite places with family and friends. Whether it was sitting on his patio in Kansas City, relaxing on the beach in Sanibel Island, skiing and hiking with family and friends in Vail, or reading the newspaper with Millie overlooking the Lake of the Ozarks, he enjoyed and valued every moment.

Ron appreciated hard work and lived a wonderful life. He was a deeply loved, ‘fine’ man whose kindness, zest for life, sense of humor, family and friendships will be carried on forever.

He is survived by his wife Millie; three children, Sally (David) Swanson, Amy (Rory) Kirkpatrick, Barry Felkner; seven grandchildren, Sophia and Alyssa Swanson; Ben, Betsy and Annie Kirkpatrick; Brett and Skyler Felkner; brother, James (Sandy) Felkner; sister, Claudia (John) Kretsinger; sister-in-law,Joan Richards; nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. He is preceded by his father, Ronald Peek “Doc” Felkner; mother, Irene Grace (Boyd) Felkner; Father-in-law, W. M. Richards; Mother-in-law, Elizabeth G. Richards; sisters-in-law, Mary G Richards, Betty (Richards) Dunhaupt; and brother-in-law, John Richards.

Memorial and services are forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron’s name to St. Lukes Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute: https://give. saintlukeskc.org/give/488429/# !/donation/checkout

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.