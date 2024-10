Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates in contested races address leading up to the Nov. 5. election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to residents across Johnson County.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question. Read the candidates’ responses to the previous question about homelessness.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

We heard from many readers concerned about the burden taxes are placing on them in Johnson County, especially seniors living on fixed incomes. The county and state do already offer some tax relief for low-income residents. But some readers want to see the county do more, including potentially cutting property taxes, assessing a different tax rate for seniors or even temporarily freezing valuations. What steps, if any, would you advocate for to give residents some tax relief? What’s realistic and what’s not?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 6

Mike Storm

Johnson County families are facing unsustainable increases in their property tax liability year after year. These increases are burdensome on new home buyers and make it challenging for existing homeowners to continue to reside in Johnson County.

As a result, I believe I have an obligation to look at responsible reductions in the property tax liability for all Johnson County taxpayers. The annual property tax increases are also putting additional pressure on Johnson County seniors who are on fixed incomes and are unable to afford the financial uncertainty brought upon them by the Johnson County government.

Another pro-family tax proposal that I am pursuing is the elimination of the Johnson County portion of the sales tax for grocery store purchases. This is a bipartisan solution that brought Republicans and Democrats together in Topeka and is a no-brainer for leadership in Johnson County moving forward. This proposal will provide some additional relief to low- and middle-income Johnson County residents.

Shirley Allenbrand

I have consistently been an outspoken advocate for providing tax relief to seniors. I know firsthand the challenges that rising home values bring to this community. I’ve also consistently voted to decrease the mill levy (tax rate) for residential property taxes. County Commissioners only that jurisdiction over about 20% of a resident’s tax bill. The other 80% mostly falls under the authority of schools, cities, and the state.

The state legislature sets the formula and requirements for local property taxes, so they would have to act in order for wide-ranging changes to be made. The state legislature could also fund the local ad valorem reduction fund, which would decrease the local tax burden, but hasn’t done that in more than a decade.

District 2

Jeff Meyers

Since I have been on the commission, I have been a part of lowering the mill levy more than any previous commission in the past 20+ years saving taxpayers more than $30 million.

Before my first term, I pledged to work to consolidate services to create efficiencies and lower costs which in turn saves on taxes. One example of this is consolidation of some fire services. Another, successful program that combines services and creates efficiencies is our First Responder Program. This program that I advocated for puts mental health professionals with our law enforcement agencies across the county. This creates many positive benefits and is extremely popular with police departments. I will work to continue consolidation where it makes sense.

What is not realistic is Revenue Neutral budgeting. Sheriff Hayden publicly said revenue neutral would not be responsible and I agree. We could not do this without significantly reducing or even eliminating basic services including public safety, Med-Act, Parks and Recreation, and fire services. Safety services is and always has been my number one priority.

I do believe in enhancing and looking at creating more programs to ease taxes on residents who are most vulnerable. I have done this through support for additional funds for the Johnson County Senior and Disabled Veteran Property Tax Relief Program.

Mark Hamill

In my current role at Johnson County Community College, I have voted for a revenue neutral tax rate and a decrease in the mill levy. At the same time, I did not vote to raise tuition. As elected officials, we have a duty to provide quality services at the most affordable rate to taxpayers.

Rising property valuations are stretching the finances of our neighbors, especially impacting those who have built their lives here, like our seniors. This issue touches us all, crossing political lines with a shared concern for the vitality of our neighborhoods. I will advocate for tax fairness by supporting initiatives that consider the financial realities of our residents, ensuring that seniors and families aren’t displaced by the places they call home.

I will be a strong vote for tax relief on the county commission for ALL residents. My goal is to build a legacy of stability ensuring Johnson County remains a nurturing ground for every generation, cherishing the contributions of our elders while paving a path forward for our children.

District 3

Charlotte O’Hara

Our budget has exploded nearly $1 billion since 2015. This is inexcusable and the out-of-control expenditures must be reined in. The federal government’s policies have contributed to inflation, which is hitting our residents hard, especially seniors on fixed incomes. At the local level, we must take a serious look at cutting costs, particularly within mid-management, to ensure we are spending efficiently.

Julie Brewer

In talking to residents across Commission District 3, I’ve asked everyone this question: When you think about Johnson County, what is important to you? Concern about growing property taxes is one of the top responses, across all income/age demographics.

We have to make sure we can retain residents and strike that balance of meeting their needs without risking their self sufficiency due to rising costs. Our 65+ population is the County’s fastest growing demographic. Conversely, our 18 – 24-year-old population is our poorest, with a poverty rate almost three times the county-wide rate. I support tax relief initiatives focused on these two demographics as we work on broader tax relief for all residents.

Big picture, we can think of the primary ways of addressing tax burden in three buckets: 1. Cutting or eliminating a tax: this benefits all regardless of income, age, etc. (i.e. elimination of the state sales tax on groceries); 2. Tax reduction for identified populations (i.e. elimination of state income tax on social security); and 3. Credits, exemptions, and grants: a broad set of initiatives at the state and local levels that can be used to respond typically to certain identified vulnerable populations (i.e. homestead property tax credit, property tax relief pilot). I support sustainable state and locally coordinated, collective use of all three of these tools in combination. Tax credits, exemptions, and grant initiatives are what you use in the short-term as you are working on long-term tax reduction. I will use my policy expertise to achieve results.

Coming up:

Tomorrow we will publish the candidates’ responses to the following question:

Many readers worry about the cost of buying a home in Johnson County, for first-time home buyers as well as empty nesters potentially looking to downsize. Also, the price to rent is concerning many readers. Are there any policy solutions the county can offer that you would support to increase the supply of affordable places to live in Johnson County?