Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

The top issue for many Post readers remains candidates’ stances on the 2020 election, which former President Trump continues to claim without evidence was stolen from him. That has played out in Johnson County with a years-long and ultimately fruitless investigation by the current sheriff into local election procedures. Many of our readers express concern that that investigation has sown distrust in local elections. Do you believe President Biden won the 2020 election fair and square? Do you trust and have confidence in county and state election systems? If elected, would you support legislation that, in any way, would modify or place new restrictions on voting in Kansas?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 117

Bill Hammond (Democratic)

Yes, President Biden won the 2020 election fair and square. This has been proven by numerous court cases.

Kansas has a good voting system that election audits have shown to be accurate.

There is no evidence that new restrictions on voting in Kansas are needed.

I think we should make it easier to have permanent vote-by-mail. Voters who want mail-in ballots should be accommodated without having to request them every year. This might be a voter whose business requires him/her to be out of town on short notice or a voter who has caregiver responsibilities for a family member who is out of town requiring unplanned travel.

Many voters have been disenfranchised because of failure to change their address by the registration deadline. Same-day registration requiring proof of current address would allow these individuals to vote with a provisional ballot while maintaining election integrity.

Adam Turk (Republican, incumbent)

Did not provide the Post with a response.