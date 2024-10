Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

The top issue for many Post readers remains candidates’ stances on the 2020 election, which former President Trump continues to claim without evidence was stolen from him. That has played out in Johnson County with a years-long and ultimately fruitless investigation by the current sheriff into local election procedures. Many of our readers express concern that that investigation has sown distrust in local elections. Do you believe President Biden won the 2020 election fair and square? Do you trust and have confidence in county and state election systems? If elected, would you support legislation that, in any way, would modify or place new restrictions on voting in Kansas?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 121

John Resman (Republican, incumbent)

The 2020 election is in the past. If mistakes were made or if election fraud did occur, we in the legislature should correct it. Not knowing what happened in other states I have confidence in our elections process.

The Secretary of State has told us many times that our elections are safe and secure. Law enforcement conducted a lengthy investigation in the county election system without anyone being charged with a crime. This should ease everyone’s concern.

With the upcoming 2024 election should any suspicion of fraud or irregularity in the election process occur the legislature should conduct committee hearings and take corrective measures.

Mel Pinick (Democratic)

Yes, I believe President Biden won fair and square. Former President Donald Trump lost the popular vote twice, and the electoral vote once.

I have absolute confidence in the county and state election systems we have here in Kansas. These are carried out by some of the most dedicated and under-recognized civil servants and I am always impressed at how they are able to pull off such a huge feat here in Johnson County. I would like to take this time to thank all of our election workers who dedicate their time and energy to serve our democracy this way.

I will not support any additional limits on voting, and would like to explore ideas that would make it easier for folks in western Kansas and out of state Kansas residents to vote.