Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

The top issue for many Post readers remains candidates’ stances on the 2020 election, which former President Trump continues to claim without evidence was stolen from him. That has played out in Johnson County with a years-long and ultimately fruitless investigation by the current sheriff into local election procedures. Many of our readers express concern that that investigation has sown distrust in local elections. Do you believe President Biden won the 2020 election fair and square? Do you trust and have confidence in county and state election systems? If elected, would you support legislation that, in any way, would modify or place new restrictions on voting in Kansas?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 49

Nikki McDonald (Democratic, incumbent)

Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Hard stop. I have a lot of respect for Fred Sherman, who serves as Johnson County’s Election Commissioner. Mr. Sherman, himself, has always been available to answer my questions and concerns when I’ve called. Under his leadership, we continue to have an open and transparent election system.

In addition, I appreciate Secretary of State Scott Schwab’s efforts to address questions and concerns that the public has had and I am satisfied with the job he has done in his current role.

Kurtis Rus (Republican)

Did not provide the Post with a response.