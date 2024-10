Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

The top issue for many Post readers remains candidates’ stances on the 2020 election, which former President Trump continues to claim without evidence was stolen from him. That has played out in Johnson County with a years-long and ultimately fruitless investigation by the current sheriff into local election procedures. Many of our readers express concern that that investigation has sown distrust in local elections. Do you believe President Biden won the 2020 election fair and square? Do you trust and have confidence in county and state election systems? If elected, would you support legislation that, in any way, would modify or place new restrictions on voting in Kansas?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 78

Daniel Goodman (Democratic)

I believe we have a safe, secure, and fair election process at all levels—local, state, and federal. President Biden won the 2020 election fairly, and claims of widespread fraud have not been proven. Our own Secretary of State, Scott Schwab, has also said as much.

Continued investigations only create further division and distraction from the real issues affecting Americans’ daily lives. We need to move forward by focusing on solutions that improve the lives of Kansans and build a more prosperous future for our State. If elected, I would not support new voting restrictions, as I trust our current election systems to operate fairly and securely.

Robyn Essex (Republican, incumbent)

Biden is our president and another president is soon to be elected. I can only speak for Kansas but I am confident we have some of the safest elections in the nation. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be vigilant and continue to test the process, perform regular audits, and stay on top of best practices to keep our elections secure.

I serve on the House Elections Committee. There are many opinions on what is wrong or right with our elections. It is important to vet both sides of the issue and find bi-partisan solutions. Voter confidence in the election process is important but we need to balance that with making sure we aren’t suppressing the vote. If those changes in election law include making voting accessible to all and keeping our elections secure, then yes. That is our job as legislators and election committee members.