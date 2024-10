Earlier this summer, the Post asked our readers what issues you wanted to hear candidates in contested races address leading up to the Nov. 5. election.

Based on that feedback, we developed a five-item questionnaire centering the issues most important to residents across Johnson County.

Each day this week, we’ll publish the candidates’ responses to one question. Read the candidates’ responses to the previous question about taxes and elections.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Kansas voters in 2022 rejected the “Value Them Both” amendment that, if enacted, would have declared that the state constitution does not include a right to abortion. In the two legislative sessions since, lawmakers have tried to pass new restrictions on abortion, some of which have been blocked by judicial rulings. Are you satisfied with the current laws and restrictions on abortion in Kansas? Do you think access should be expanded in any way? Do you support new restrictions on abortion? And if so, what kind?

Kansas lawmakers in recent years have passed legislation that allows for open enrollment in public schools, as well as pushed measures that would expand a system of tax credits for families who send their children to private schools. Supporters of such moves say they give more freedom to families in making decisions about their child’s education. Opponents see them as threats that place new and unfair burdens on public schools. Where do you stand on such measures? Do you support moves like open enrollment and school vouchers? Why or why not?