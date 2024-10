Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Kansas voters in 2022 rejected the “Value Them Both” amendment that, if enacted, would have declared that the state constitution does not include a right to abortion. In the two legislative sessions since, lawmakers have tried to pass new restrictions on abortion, some of which have been blocked by judicial rulings. Are you satisfied with the current laws and restrictions on abortion in Kansas? Do you think access should be expanded in any way? Do you support new restrictions on abortion? And if so, what kind?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 121

Mel Pinick (Democratic)

Kansans have told our legislature that it is time to move on. We are satisfied with the current laws in place. This was true in 2015 when the legislature sought to outright ban the life-saving procedure known as D&E and was struck down by the courts. It was true in 2019 when the Supreme Court ruled that all Kansans have a right to privacy and bodily autonomy. It was true in 2022 when the voter rejected the legislature’s attempt to amend the state constitution to remove the aforementioned right.

What we have now is a legislature who have outright told us that they will not respect the constitution, supreme court or voters when it comes to abortion restrictions. My opponent has signed on to and voted for multiple anti-abortion bills despite the fact that his constituents voted 63% against the anti-abortion amendment in 2022.

If our current lawmakers do not listen to the will of the people, it’s time for the people to vote in new ones that will. I will always defer to the will of the people of my district on this, and other issues.

John Resman (Republican, incumbent)

The Supreme Court has ruled, and Kansas voters rejected “Value Them Both”. Representatives or Senators can introduce a bill on any subject including abortion, however that does not mean the bill will pass. My concern is Kansas will become a destination for sex traffickers. Woman or young girls that are being held captive in the sex trade, will travel to Kansas for an abortion, not tell anyone and unable to escape their captive.

During my law enforcement career, I investigated many sex crimes and after retirement was part of a group of citizens, professionals, and law enforcement working to rescue women trapped in the sex trafficking trade. I know this is happening, and in fact I played an integral part in forming the Sexual Predator Unit in the Investigation Division I supervised.