Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Kansas voters in 2022 rejected the “Value Them Both” amendment that, if enacted, would have declared that the state constitution does not include a right to abortion. In the two legislative sessions since, lawmakers have tried to pass new restrictions on abortion, some of which have been blocked by judicial rulings. Are you satisfied with the current laws and restrictions on abortion in Kansas? Do you think access should be expanded in any way? Do you support new restrictions on abortion? And if so, what kind?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 78

Robyn Essex (Republican, incumbent)

When the “Value Them Both” ballot initiative failed, voters made their message clear. Abortion remains protected in the Kansas Constitution. Any efforts to ban abortion would be stopped in the courts. I personally have never voted on an abortion related bill as a Kansas Legislator outside of the bi-partisan Born Alive Act that was passed in 2023.

My focus is on legislation that provides resources and services for vulnerable women when they are faced with these difficult decisions. Access to birth control and protecting IVF are also an important part of this conversation. No matter where you stand on the spectrum of abortion opinions, we can start with where we agree and work together to find compassionate solutions.

Daniel Goodman (Democratic)

I am satisfied with the current abortion laws in Kansas and firmly oppose any new restrictions. I will stand for the preservation of reproductive freedom for women.

My opponent voted for bills like House Bill 2436 and House Bill 2749, which create unnecessary barriers and reporting requirements related to abortion. I would not have supported either of these bills, as I believe women should have the right to make their own healthcare decisions without government interference. Support me to keep the government out of your bedroom and doctor’s office.