Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Kansas voters in 2022 rejected the “Value Them Both” amendment that, if enacted, would have declared that the state constitution does not include a right to abortion. In the two legislative sessions since, lawmakers have tried to pass new restrictions on abortion, some of which have been blocked by judicial rulings. Are you satisfied with the current laws and restrictions on abortion in Kansas? Do you think access should be expanded in any way? Do you support new restrictions on abortion? And if so, what kind?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 6

Pat Pettey (Democratic, incumbent)

I am a strong supporter of a women’s right to choose and I did not support the language that was put forth for the voters in 2022. The language was confusing purposely and in the end the Kansas voters were wise enough to not be fooled.

The Republican legislature continues to try to chip away at women’s rights and to embarrass anyone who comes to this difficult decision. We do not need any new laws to address safety, reasons why,or access.These approaches continue to only be another way to discriminate against women.

Tabitha Burt (Republican)

Did not provide the Post with a response.