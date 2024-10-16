Mike Frizzell October 16, 2024 Emergency Response Woman hospitalized following rollover wreck on US-69 in Overland Park Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Traffic builds up on northbound US-69 near College Boulevard after a wreck Wednesday afternoon. Image via KC Scout. One woman was taken to an area hospital by ambulance after a rollover crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park Wednesday evening. Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the northbound lanes of US-69 at College Boulevard at 5:25 p.m. Recorded radio traffic from the first arriving fire truck stated that two heavily damaged vehicles were involved, and one had rolled onto its side. Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported one woman to a Kansas City, Missouri, hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Overland Park police had the highway’s northbound lanes down to one lane at the crash scene until tow trucks could remove the crashed vehicles. The lane closure caused a nearly three-mile traffic backup to Blue Valley Parkway. All lanes reopened just before 6:45 p.m. No other details were immediately available. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleKansas Senate District 6 candidates on the issues: Abortion Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Sheriff candidates on the issues: Officer-involved shootings District attorney candidates on the issues: Diversion County commission candidates on the issues: Housing affordability Kansas House candidates on the issues: Abortion Kansas House District 17 candidates on the issues: Abortion