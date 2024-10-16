fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

Woman hospitalized following rollover wreck on US-69 in Overland Park

Traffic builds up on northbound US-69 near College Boulevard after a wreck Wednesday afternoon. Image via KC Scout.

One woman was taken to an area hospital by ambulance after a rollover crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park Wednesday evening.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the northbound lanes of US-69 at College Boulevard at 5:25 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from the first arriving fire truck stated that two heavily damaged vehicles were involved, and one had rolled onto its side.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported one woman to a Kansas City, Missouri, hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Overland Park police had the highway’s northbound lanes down to one lane at the crash scene until tow trucks could remove the crashed vehicles.

The lane closure caused a nearly three-mile traffic backup to Blue Valley Parkway.

All lanes reopened just before 6:45 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

