Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Kansas lawmakers in recent years have passed legislation that allows for open enrollment in public schools, as well as pushed measures that would expand a system of tax credits for families who send their children to private schools. Supporters of such moves say they give more freedom to families in making decisions about their child’s education. Opponents see them as threats that place new and unfair burdens on public schools. Where do you stand on such measures? Do you support moves like open enrollment and school vouchers? Why or why not?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 117

Bill Hammond (Democratic)

I believe in public funding for public schools and private funding for private schools. Vouchers and tax credits take away resources from public education.

We are still not fully funding special education in Kansas which is mandated by federal law.

Adam Turk (Republican, incumbent)

Did not provide the Post with a response.