Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Kansas lawmakers in recent years have passed legislation that allows for open enrollment in public schools, as well as pushed measures that would expand a system of tax credits for families who send their children to private schools. Supporters of such moves say they give more freedom to families in making decisions about their child’s education. Opponents see them as threats that place new and unfair burdens on public schools. Where do you stand on such measures? Do you support moves like open enrollment and school vouchers? Why or why not?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 121

John Resman (Republican, incumbent)

Parents want the best education for their children. Open enrollment gives parents this opportunity. Should a student struggle in their current district or be bullied they can transfer to another. Should the incoming district have an opening. We all talk about giving students the best opportunity for an education and now we have provided it. Vouchers present an additional problem.

I have talked with many rural Representatives and have been told their school districts have only one educational choice, public schools. There have been several attempts to pass vouchers, and I have voted both for and against vouchers depending on the content of the bill.

Mel Pinick (Democratic)

Public funds should stay in public schools where the public is allowed and encouraged to participate in deciding how they are spent. Every family is free to choose the right education for their children, however public funds should only go to public schools who serve all students without discrimination.

Reserving education funding for public schools will allow the legislature to focus on improving outcomes and support in our public schools. It will also allow the state to step up in providing better salaries, resources and retirement plans to the hard working professional educators of Kansas.