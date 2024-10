Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Kansas lawmakers in recent years have passed legislation that allows for open enrollment in public schools, as well as pushed measures that would expand a system of tax credits for families who send their children to private schools. Supporters of such moves say they give more freedom to families in making decisions about their child’s education. Opponents see them as threats that place new and unfair burdens on public schools. Where do you stand on such measures? Do you support moves like open enrollment and school vouchers? Why or why not?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 39

Vanessa Vaughn West (Democratic)

Public dollars belong in public schools. Vouchers siphon taxpayer money out of public schools and leave most kids and families out to dry. For example, the legislature only funded one year of special education, forcing schools and teachers to plan their classrooms around unreliable, inconsistent funding.

Kansas is also facing a statewide teacher recruitment and retention crisis. Instead of addressing this issue, my opponent supported alternative teacher certification that devalues what it takes to successfully teach in our classrooms, setting Kansas kids up for failure. She also voted for a bill that abolished the Special Education Funding Task Force and reduced special education funding. This hurts our most vulnerable students and ignores the real needs of our schools.

I will always advocate for the strongest public schools possible because every child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their family’s income. Our focus should be on fully funding public education, supporting teachers, and providing the resources necessary for all Kansas kids to succeed—not diverting money away to private interests.

Angela Stiens (Republican, incumbent)

In the Legislature, I will always vote to fully fund our public schools and be an advocate for our local school districts (name them). I’m glad the school lawsuits are a thing of the past and we have fully funded schools for the last six years without raising taxes. That will be my philosophy for the future and I won’t let partisan politics get in the way.

Our children are the future of our great state and my priority is to get more money into the classroom and help our students and teachers succeed. And we need to continue to invest in special education to make sure nobody is left behind. I don’t support policies that will take money from our public schools as those are heavily used by most people in our community.

I also realize that some children need an alternative educational environment for certain reasons and I’m open to policies that make it easier for parents to find a solution that best fits their child’s needs. We can fully fund our public schools while helping our parents and students in those circumstances.