Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Kansas lawmakers in recent years have passed legislation that allows for open enrollment in public schools, as well as pushed measures that would expand a system of tax credits for families who send their children to private schools. Supporters of such moves say they give more freedom to families in making decisions about their child’s education. Opponents see them as threats that place new and unfair burdens on public schools. Where do you stand on such measures? Do you support moves like open enrollment and school vouchers? Why or why not?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 48

Randy Ross (Republican)

Education is one of the most critical foundations for a strong community and one of the three pillars of my campaign. I support giving parents the freedom to make the best decisions for their children’s education. When public schools fall short of meeting appropriate standards, families should have the option to seek better-performing schools, as every child deserves access to a quality education.

That said, we need to ensure that our state resources are used to strengthen public education. Kansas has provided full funding to schools, and it’s essential that these resources are utilized effectively to raise the performance of underachieving schools. Our aim should be to elevate all schools to a level where parents feel confident their children are receiving a high-quality education within their own communities, rather than diverting tax dollars to private institutions.

By empowering families with options within the public system and focusing on improvements across all schools, we can create a stronger future for Kansas and ensure our youth are well-prepared to contribute to our community and economy.

Dan Osman (Democratic, incumbent)

No, I did not support open enrollment and I do not support school vouchers. I wrote an article in the JoCo Post about open enrollment it back in 2022. You can read it here.

Too many teachers across Johnson County are stretched too thin. They’re overworked. They’re underpaid. Their job requirements keep increasing with no end in sight and they’re at a breaking point.

Now with vouchers you want to pull both kids and money out of the school district? Despite proponents’ claims, this will not help kids. Unlike public schools, private schools have no obligation to accept or retain your children. Blue Valley spends $18 million and Johnson County spends $85 million annually on Special Education. There’s no requirement for any private school to adhere to IEPs or 504s or any SPED requirements. The public school still has to provide special education services to your student but now with less money because vouchers have pulled those funds away.

The average cost of private high school in Kansas is $11,000. A $4,000 voucher still leaves parents on the hook for $7,000. Very few people will switch over to private school under a system like that. That’s because vouchers are really designed as a cash discount to students already enrolled in private school, at the expense of everyone else.

I fully support a private school’s right to exist. Just not with public funds.

If you’d like to know more about how I stand on any issue, reach out to me through www.Dan4Kan.com. I’ll provide to you similarly direct answers to all your inquiries.