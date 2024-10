Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Kansas lawmakers in recent years have passed legislation that allows for open enrollment in public schools, as well as pushed measures that would expand a system of tax credits for families who send their children to private schools. Supporters of such moves say they give more freedom to families in making decisions about their child’s education. Opponents see them as threats that place new and unfair burdens on public schools. Where do you stand on such measures? Do you support moves like open enrollment and school vouchers? Why or why not?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 49

Nikki McDonald (Democratic, incumbent)

Open enrollment is already in statute. Regarding vouchers: Public money belongs in public schools. Vouchers hurt students who are utilizing them due to a lack of standards, oversight, transparency and accountability. Vouchers hurt students who remain in public schools due to a diversion of funding.

Taxpayers should never be forced to fund voucher schemes because private schools are not held to the same standards, oversight, transparency and accountability as our public schools.

Kurtis Ruf (Republican)

Did not provide the Post with a response.