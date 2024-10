Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to the following question:

Kansas lawmakers in recent years have passed legislation that allows for open enrollment in public schools, as well as pushed measures that would expand a system of tax credits for families who send their children to private schools. Supporters of such moves say they give more freedom to families in making decisions about their child’s education. Opponents see them as threats that place new and unfair burdens on public schools. Where do you stand on such measures? Do you support moves like open enrollment and school vouchers? Why or why not?

Below are the answers the Post received from candidates on the issue:

District 78

Daniel Goodman (Democratic)

I want to be clear: I do not support school vouchers and believe public education dollars should remain in the public school system.

Quality public schools are crucial to Johnson County’s growth, attracting families and fueling economic development. My opponent voted in favor of school vouchers during her first term if you have any doubt how she will vote in the future on this issue. Open enrollment is a separate issue that has already been approved by the state.

Since this is the first year of its implementation, we need to assess its impact on schools, students, and families. I’m focused on understanding how it affects commuting, student learning, and classroom resources. With more data, we can better evaluate whether open enrollment benefits our schools and communities.

Robyn Essex (Republican, incumbent)

Education Savings Accounts (ESA) were introduced in 2023. The idea came out of concerns with KDHE numbers that showed some at risk students were testing well below grade level (statewide). ESA’s would take a small portion of state tax dollars for qualified families and give it back to them to assist in options to get them some help. This concept is currently in practice in 8 states.

Through bill bundling, the ESA legislation had new special education (SPED) funding and teacher pay increases attached to it. I voted yes to an early version of the bill which allowed negotiations to continue for SPED funding and teacher increases.

With passion coming from both sides of this issue, ESA’s ultimately failed but SPED funding passed the following year. I don’t see ESA legislation coming back in the future especially as Gov. Kelly expanded the KEEP program that provides qualifying parents with a one-time $1000 award per child to help students in these situations. Fully funding schools was never at risk.

Open Enrollment passed before I entered the legislature. The flexibility of districts being able to determine classroom capacity and prioritizing district employee’s students made this a more positive transition. Numbers of transfers were below projections and 1 year in, we have provided options for those that needed it and used guard rails to keep that number at a workable limit. I am not opposed to making changes to the law if we see a detriment to our local students.