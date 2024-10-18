Charles S Johnson

January 20, 1933 — October 15, 2024

Lenexa

Charles Johnson passed away, Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at the age of 91. He was born on January 20, 1933, the third child of Walter and Lelia (Falke) Johnson. He grew up on the family dairy farm near Hickman Mills and graduated from Southwest High School in KCMO. Charles was in the US Army and served in Korea.

Charles and his wife Mary Jo were married for 55 years, and together they raised a family of four daughters and one son. He filled his home with music and books, played card games and fierce games of croquet. He enjoyed growing and nurturing plants and trees. He especially loved sharing his vacation home at the Lake of the Ozarks with his family and grandchildren.

Charles lived in Lenexa since 1956, and at one time was Chairman of the Concerned Citizens of Downtown Lenexa, an organization of the people for the preservation and betterment of their area.

Charles was a land surveyor and became a civil engineer. He acquired the responsibility of being manager of all field engineering layout of construction projects for the Midwest Regional Division of J.A. Tobin Construction, a company engaged in the construction of railroads, bridges, highways, dams, and other heavy earthwork projects including the Truman Sports Complex.

He is survived by his five children, Becky (Don) Burton, Terri (Joe) Meek, David (JoEllen) Johnson, Alicia (Jim) Clarke, and Nancy (Shawn) Tracy. He had 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place on Friday, October 18 from 1-2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at The Amos Family Funeral home 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. Burial will follow at the Lenexa Cemetery 8805 Pflumm Road.

The family requests no flowers.

