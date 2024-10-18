October 21, 1949 — October 12, 2024

Shawnee

Jack Herbert Pippin Jr., 74, of Shawnee, KS, died October 12, 2024.

He was born on October 21,1949 to Jack and Donna Jane Pippin in Kansas City, MO.

Jack attended Turner High School, in Kansas City, KS, he served as a Medic in the United States Army and then graduated from Farrell Barber Academy

He married Linda Moore on October 31,1975 and they had 2 daughters, Carly and Ali.

Jack worked various jobs such as a painter, truck driver and postal worker, a blackjack dealer but was most known for his skills as a barber.

He enjoyed fishing, spending time with numerous friends, and was an avid Kansas City sports fan, GO CHIEFS!!

Jack is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Pippin; daughter Carly Robinson and her husband David, 2 grandsons, Taylor and Cole Breedlove, 2 great grandchildren, Emma and Camden, daughter Ali Campbell and her husband Patrick, 2 granddaughters, Ava and Jovie Campbell, and brother Robert Pippin.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Donna Jane, his brothers Carl and John and his sister Bessie.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday October 18th at Amos Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Jack.

