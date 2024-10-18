Joy Caples

September 7, 1955 — October 15, 2024

Shawnee

Joy Leslie Otis passed away on October 15, 2024 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 7, 1955 in Smith Center, Kansas to Muriel Joy (Koontz) Otis & Fredrick Charles Otis. Waiting at home on the farm for her was brother Jim and sister Janet. Her “farmgirl” life lasted for only a year or so when her dad took a job with Co-Op and a move was made to Nebraska. His career with Co-op eventually took him to Clyde, Ks and ultimately Concordia, Ks. That is where Joy completed 2nd grade through High School.

She graduated from Cloud County Community College and headed to Kansas State University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Interior Design. Her first job out of college was with Morrison Building Supply in Salina, Ks. Where she began a 43-year career in the flooring industry. After five years in Salina a job landed her in the Kansas City area, where she has lived ever since.

On August 29, 1987 she married Joe Caples. The marriage included four lovely little girls, her stepdaughters, Deanna, Christina, Anna & Donna. Joe & the girls gave meaning to “love unconditionally.” They enjoyed being together when they could and creating great vacation, holiday & camping memories.

Over the years Joy was blessed with many friends who she continued to keep in touch with from grade school, high school, college and beyond. She was a Facebook fan as it allowed her to reconnect with many. Her Kansas City GNO group was started forty years ago. Meeting monthly within each other’s homes for many years it was influential in making many great memories including, trips, love, laughter & life events.

In 2007 Joe & Joy joined Crossroads Christian Church. Her church friends & acquaintances provided her with faith, encouragement, fun and many prayers. She served many years on the Welcome & Fellowship Ministry Teams. She is forever grateful for her family & friends for their encouragement and prayer.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother Kenneth. She is survived by husband Joe, step daughters, Deanna, Christina, Anna & Donna. Grandchildren Owen O’Dell & Annabella. Brother Jim and his wife, Darlene Otis, her sister Janet & her husband David Nease, Sister-in-law Janice Yoran; Brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim & Michelle Caples and multiple nephews and nieces.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 10:30 am with visitation being held prior to the service starting at 9:00 am at Crossroads Christian Church 5855 Renner Rd., Shawnee 66217.

“Live Life, Create Memories, Make Laughter.”

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.