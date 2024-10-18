August 14, 1935 — August 2, 2024

Olathe, Kansas

Family and Friends will gather to honor and celebrate LouAnn Maher’s life on October 26th, 2024 at the Church of the Resurrection, Leawood, KS at 10 AM in the Wesley Chapel.

LouAnn Maher of Overland Park, KS and Fort Lauderdale FL peacefully passed away on August 2, 2024 of natural causes with her children, Sheryl Maher and Jeffrey Maher holding her hands.

LouAnn was born on August 4th, 1935, to Banner and Eileen Stephenson inKansas City, Kansas. LouAnn attended Penn State University where she met John (Jack) Maher and from there they married and spent the next 67 years together. John’s career advancements took their family from PA to CA to MI and TX. During her time in MI, LouAnn decided it was time to pursue her passion and graduated top in her class with an RN degree from Oakland University in 1975. She used her RN degree with the Red Cross in MI and at the Psychiatric Hospital associated with the University of Texas. Each step of the way LouAnn was able to flourish making friends, and being the “Florence Nightingale” to family and friends. Finally, retirement allowed them to settle in both FL and KS where she loved spending time with all her family. She lived her life with grace, empathy, commitment, and support. LouAnn was the backbone of her family and always there to research issues, lend a hand or offer heartfelt suggestions.

LouAnn was devoted to her family, a beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. During her life, LouAnn helped many who were sick and sat closely at their passing. One of her joys was following her mother into the PEO sisterhood where she shared in their charitable activities. PEO gave her many good friends while allowing her to give back to her community.

LouAnn is survived by her children Sheryl (Blaine Phillips) Maher, Jeffrey (Linda) Maher and grandchildren, Banner White, Anna (Devon Robinson) White, Madeline Maher, Evan (Alexandra) Maher, Jonathan (Haley) Maher, great granddaughter Olivia Maher and her sister Nancy Stephenson along with nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Maher, her father Banner Stephenson, her mother Eileen Stephenson and brother Donald Stephenson.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.