Nancye Canter

August 4th, 1953 – October 11th, 2024

Nancye (Franklin) Canter, 71, beloved wife of 49 years to Michael Canter, passed away Friday, October 11, 2024 at her home in Shawnee, Kansas.

Born August 4th , 1953 in Harrison County, Kentucky to the late Louis and Rachel (Cook) Franklin, she graduated from Harrison County High School. Nancye worked as a hair stylist, and was a Mary Kay Consultant for 25 years. She was the director and owner of Louisville Thunder Volleyball Club for 13 years.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Canter; two daughters – Aymie (Jason) Carson and Brianna (Bryon) McCreary; two grandchildren – Brady McCreary and Reagan Carson; and many special friends and relatives she held close to her heart.

She is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Rachel (Cook) Franklin, and sister Barbara (Franklin) Hendricks of Cynthiana, Kentucky.

If you would like to make a donation in Nancye’s memory, please forward any contributions to the Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation. www.lrpfd.org.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.