December 31, 1939 — October 14, 2024

Lenexa, Kansas

Nona Lindsay, age 84, passed away in her home on October 14, 2024. Nona was born on December 31, 1939 to Walter and Elnora Smith, in Junction City, KS.

Nona was the 9th of 10 children. She was raised mostly in Westside of Kansas City, Mo and Bettendorf, Iowa.

At a very young age, she opened her own beauty salon. She was the owner / operator of Hill Top Beauty Salon for over 20 year. Afterwards she was an event / party coordinator, and worked for Shawnee Mission School District in food service

Nona’s passions were reading, and going on mission trips, such as Spain, Bolivia, Peru and Ireland

Nona attended Bridge Church in Kansas City.

Nona is survived by her husband Gilbert Mendoza; her children Deborah (Gary) Piper, Paul (Diane) Taylor, Karen (John) Hinkle, sister Sandy Clyde; grandchildren Brandon Taylor, Cara Tsiguloff, Jason (Megan) Webb, Amy (Dale) Erickson, Paul Hinkle, Lindsay Hinkle; and nine great grandchildren.

Nona was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Elnora Smith; her late husband William Clyde Lindsay; Siblings Betty Berry, Carl Smith, Donna Parmele, Peggy Hainline, Patricia Brazeal, Roy Smith, Leah Smith, Laura Smith and Paul Smith.

A visitation will be held on October 23rd at 9 a.m. with a Celebration of Life at 10:00 Internment to follow at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Ks.

The family suggests contributions to the Bridge Church, 33490 Lexington Ave, Suite D, DeSoto, KS 66018

