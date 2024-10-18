September 1, 1943 — October 14, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

William (Bill) Henry Hawthorne Jr. of Overland Park, Kansas, died peacefully at home at the age of 81. Bill was born in Rolla, Missouri on 9/1/43 to Maxine & William Henry Hawthorne Sr. The simplest of pleasures in life brought great joy to Bill. . .watching his beloved Chiefs & Mizzou Tigers, along with just chillin’ with his friends and listening to great music. He cherished each and every friendship (new & old). Bill served in the Army during the Vietnam War, then retiring from a career he loved with the Columbia School District, he eventually moved to Overland Park, reuniting and marrying his longtime best friend and soulmate, Deborah. They were able to have seven wonderful years before he had to leave for his heavenly home.

Bill will be fondly remembered by his wife, Deborah Hawthorne, sons, Greg & Jeremy, daughter, Eugenia, daughter-in-law, Jama, brother, James, nieces, Yolanda & Teneille, cousin Dollie, mother-in-law, Anna, sister-in-law, Karen, brother-in-law Bill (Rita), longtime friends David, Juan, Ricky & Sam and many more friends that Bill considered as family, along with 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Bill will also be missed by his 4-legged kids, Annie, Bogey, Inky & Ollie.

The family wishes to thank Dr. John Hansen & Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care for the loving and exceptional care given to Bill in his last weeks of life. And an extra special thank you to Todd, Alex, Tracy, Peggy, Chaplain Dean & Megan. It was clear that what you do is much more than a job. Each of you showed such incredible love, compassion and understanding, making Bill’s transition to his heavenly home go so smoothly. You truly were his angels.

As we bid farewell to Bill, let us carry forward the love and laughter he brought into our lives. Although he may no longer be with us in body, his spirit will forever echo in our hearts, reminding us to cherish each moment and hold tight to the bonds of family. Forever in our hearts. Forever “Still Bill.”

A Celebration of Life will be held in Springfield, Missouri for family and close friends.

