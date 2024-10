It’s your turn, Johnson County!

After weeks of hosting live, in-person forums and collecting and publishing dozens of local candidates’ answers to our readers’ questions, the Johnson County Post is putting a bow on its election coverage.

Early voting starts Saturday, Oct. 19, and voters will be able to cast advanced ballots between then and Election Day on Nov. 5.

**Find out more about how you can cast your ballot early here.**

It’s a presidential election year, of course, but Johnson County voters will also be deciding on their representative to Congress, every Kansas Statehouse district in the area, as well as a slew of county-level offices that will determine the direction and priorities of local government and law enforcement in the coming years.

We’ve strived this election season to give you direct access to the people who are vying to govern your Johnson County community, hold sway over your tax dollars and make important decisions on your behalf.

So now, it’s up to you to get out and vote!

Below, you’ll find links to our one-stop primers for all the local races and candidates you’ll see on your ballot: