January 18, 1928 — October 16, 2024

Overland Park

Evelyn Marie Hurlbert (Huch), born January 18, 1928, passed away peacefully in her home on October 16, 2024. She was preceded in death by son, Daniel Hurlbert, great grandson Jenson Irvine, sisters Madonna Dial, Pauline Eilers and Mary Jane Patton, brother-in-laws Bud Dial, Percy Eiler, and her parents Paul and Lorena Huch. Evelyn is survived by her two remaining younger siblings, Bill Huch and Barbara Huch; her ten children, Gerald Hurlbert (Christine), Judith Weeks (David), Jacqueline Irvine (Jerry), Jennifer Hunt (Craig), Donald Hurlbert Jr, Gregory Hurlbert (Karen) Michelle Pitt (Dale), Cynthia Kilmartin (Jim), Scott Hurlbert and Anne Abbott (Travis). She is further survived by her 40 grandchildren, 60 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great Great grandchildren….

Evelyn grew up in Waterloo, Iowa where she attended East High School, graduating in 1946. While at school she met her husband and father of her 10 children, Don Hurlbert. Evelyn supported Don while he attended Purdue University. They stayed married for 17 years until their divorce in 1963.

Evelyn was considered a strong woman, as evidenced by her mother who had faith in Evelyn’s sense of responsibility by leaving her in charge of her younger siblings and home every Saturday while Evelyn’s mother worked. Evelyn tells the story of how she became disgusted of all the work she was expected to do and decided to run away from home around the age of 10. However, her sense of responsibility was so strong she packed up her 2 infant sisters, diapers, baby food and all. Placing them in the baby carriage and took them along. When it was time for her father to be home from work, she hurried home to fix the supper he would be expecting. That ended her journey of leaving home!

Evelyn continued exhibiting her strength in raising her children and being active in the church. She quickly became the secretary for the parish council and encourage the Monsignor to recognize the single parents in the parish by organizing a catholic single parents group. Evelyn began working with a national insurance company and was involved in Parents Without Partners. Within the organization she worked her way from Publicity Director to President of the local organization. Seeing the benefit of having an organization that supports the single parent family household, she became involved in the regional board and later became the Vice President of Family Activities on the national board. This role had her traveling the country giving workshops to similar parents and encouraging the creation of family activities to help maintain the family atmosphere in the single parent household. Her work with PWP along with her story of raising 10 children (one with Downs Syndrome) earned her the award of Single Parent of the Year in 1983. This brought her national recognition and she appeared on the Hour Magazine with Gary Collins as well as recognition by the US Senate through Senator Tom Eagleton. In 1986 she was awarded the International Distinguished Service to Children and in 1994 she was awarded the Service to Mankind award given to a person who has performed exemplary service to the community.

Evelyn continued her work and volunteerism by working with Queen of the Holy Rosary senior group and helping them write their constitution and by-laws getting the group started. Through her volunteerism she continued to be recognized for her community service work through several organizations. She last volunteered with Johnson County Development Services helping them with payroll and onboarding other volunteers. She would manage toy drives and sales to help out some of the expenses for the organization. JCDS staff state Evelyn was a dynamo who doesn’t know how to sit down and relax. She was always willing to take on the next task needed. Evelyn stated volunteering makes her feel good. It keeps you active and connected with people. “There is a great sense of fulfillment and it’s something to do besides be home.”

Evelyn had an adventurous side of life as well. She not only participated in various camping activities but traveled the world with family and Elder Hostel. She has been to Ecuador with her grandson Jerry and spouse Lorena. She has traveled to Alaska, Germany, Hawaii along with taking her mother to several locations in the United states. Having the initial connection with her siblings, she invited her sister to take a cruise together and maintained continuous interaction with her siblings. As you may see, Evelyn had a strong sense of family. Her son Daniel was born with Downs Syndrome. Evelyn felt having a special needs child enhanced, rather than diminished her life and she is grateful for the many valuable lessons she has learned from her son, Dan.

Evelyn has always been interested in the creative arts. She was an avid reader, in several bridge groups, and had her kids participate in modern dance and theater. In promoting family and individual strength she also encouraged all her children to participate in sports and education, learning teamwork and how to overcome barriers in their life. Several of her children and their children earned sports and academic accolades. One great grandson is active in professional baseball. Evelyn has been writing her life story and participated in several writing workshops to help improve her “style”. Since retirement and moving into her last apartment she focused on her writing as well as virtual bowling and participating in the “Olympic games” at her facility earning Gold, Silver (2 times) and bronze in volleyball, darts, shooting and tennis.

She will be remembered as a sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, aunt and friend. If you get the chance ask her about a watermelon roast!

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8pm, Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am, Wednesday, October, 23, 2024 at Queen of the Holy Rosary. A rosary will be prayed at 10:15am. Evelyn will by laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa following Mass.

