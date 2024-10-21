Lorraine Marcella Hake

January 11, 1931 — October 16, 2024

Lorraine Marcella (Atchity) Hake, 93, of Leawood, Kansas died on Wednesday, October 16th.

Lorraine was born on January 11, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri to James and Anna (Fatall) Atchity. She graduated from St. Aloysius in 1948. Lorraine was working in downtown Kansas City at Sherwin Williams where she met her future husband, David Marcellus Hake about 1952. They were married on august 28, 1954 and had four children: Mark, Anne, Julie (Jeff), and Matt.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Christina, Mike, Rob, Nicholas, Jaclyn (Charlie) Hake, Abigail, Amanda, and great grandson, Kamran.

Lorraine worked at The Jones Store (Macys) from 1986 to 2014. She retired from there at 83 years of age and mostly worked at the Metcalf South location during that time. She also volunteered over 2000 hours at Kaleidoscope in Crown Center over the years and enjoyed every minute.

Her hobbies included crappie fishing, playing cards, volunteering, PlayStation, games, casino trips, traveling and always keeping family together. As the matriarch of the Atchity family, she was greatly loved and appreciated. Lorraine died in her home of 61 years surrounded by her family.

Her most inspirational trait in life that continued until her last breath was her spontaneity. She literally lived for every minute and was all-in on anything having to do with card games, parties, fun with family and friends at the lake, and travelling anywhere by car.

“Where there was a will, there was a way.” Her absence will leave a lasting void but her family will try to fill it and make her proud.

Mass will be livestreamed by Cure of Ars: Cure of Ars Church Livestream

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.