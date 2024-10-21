Robert Gene Honaker

July 31, 1936 — October 18, 2024

Shawnee

Robert “Gene” G. Honaker, a respected veteran and dedicated family man, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2024, in Shawnee Mission, KS, at the age of 88. Born on July 31, 1936, in War, WV, Gene lived a life marked by service, honor, and devotion to his loved ones.

Gene proudly served his country as a Colonel in the DC National Guard, where he held the esteemed position of Chief of Staff for the DC Army National Guard (DCARNG). Throughout his distinguished career, he was recognized with numerous awards, including the Meritorious Service Award, the Army Commendation Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal, among many others.

Outside of his military career, Gene had a passion for literature, particularly enjoying spy and military novels. He was an avid fan of the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs, often cheering them on from his living room. He also enjoyed playing golf over the years, spending many joyful days on the fairway.

Gene was preceded in death by his father, James Honaker; his mother, Eunice Dana; his sister, A. Lynette Bradley; and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Bradley. He is survived by his loving daughter, Paula Honaker, and son-in-law, Kevin Carter; his son, George Honaker, and daughter-in-law, Becky Honaker; and his cherished granddaughter, Emma Carter.

Gene was a loving father and a good friend, whose presence will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A service to honor and celebrate Gene’s life will be held at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 11:00 AM.

May he rest in peace, forever remembered for his dedication to his family, his friends, and his country.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.