Donald Thomas

July 1, 1931 — October 20, 2024

Donald “Don” Milton Thomas, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully from natural causes on October 20, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas. He was 93 years old.

Born on July 1, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri, Don lived a full and vibrant life marked by dedication to his family, country, and community. A proud veteran, he served as a sergeant in the United States Marines, bravely spending 15 months in Korea. His military service was a testament to his steadfast courage and commitment to the values he held dear.

Before starting his service, Don pursued higher education with a high hurdles scholarship to Missouri State University, where his athleticism shone through his passion for track and field. This same passion extended to other sports, including baseball, which he enjoyed throughout his life.

Don’s professional career spanned nearly five decades as the President of ABC Fireproof Warehouse Company. His leadership and vision were instrumental in driving the company’s success, earning him respect and admiration from colleagues and industry peers alike.

Outside of work, Don indulged in numerous interests that brought joy to his days. He found peace in fishing and exhilaration in riding motorcycles. Additionally, he and his beloved wife, Debbie, were avid square dancers, delighting in the rhythm and fellowship of the dance community.

Don’s passing leaves behind a devoted family. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Debbie Thomas; his daughter, Karen Henderson, and her husband, Mike; his sons, David Thomas and Stephen Thomas, along with Stephen’s wife, Alysa; and his stepson, Wade Roberts, and his wife, Amanda. His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren, Kyla, Miranda, Mitchell, Matthew, Mallory, Alexa, Jacob, and Ellie, as well as his great-grandchildren, Easton and Eliza.

A memorial service to honor Don’s remarkable life will be held at 10:00 AM at Amos Family Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203. Following the service, a military send-off will take place at Cowgill Cemetery, County Rd 256, Cowgill, MO 64637, where he will be laid to rest with the honors befitting his service.

