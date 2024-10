A Florida-based eatery known for its early morning eats has opened its newest Johnson County location.

Breakfast eatery First Watch opened its new Lenexa location this month in a space formerly occupied by an Applebee’s.

First Watch is at 12242 W. 95th St.

The restaurant moved into a space on the west end of the Oak Park Commons shopping center, just off 95th and Monrovia streets.

Applebee’s operated out of that space for more than 30 years before it closed in fall 2023.

First Watch is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day.

First Watch serves breakfast and lunch staples

The restaurant’s menu features both sweet and savory breakfast and brunch dishes — from Belgian waffles and chocolate chip pancakes to breakfast tacos and chile chorizo omelets.

On its lunch menu, First Watch serves items like cobb salads and roast beef sandwiches.

First Watch also offers a seasonal menu (currently featuring items like pumpkin pancakes and salted caramel donuts for fall), as well as coffee drinks, juices and brunch cocktails.

This is First Watch’s 11th location in Johnson County

This First Watch also serves as the first in Lenexa for the Florida-based chain.

Outside of Lenexa, First Watch also has Johnson County locations in Overland Park, Shawnee, Prairie Village, Fairway and Olathe.

Across the state line, the restaurant also has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

