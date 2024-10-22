Homebody: Lemon Garlic Chicken Bake

The Lemon Garlic Chicken Bake dinner is a hassle-free midweek meal idea that involves tossing all ingredients in a pan to yield a delicious result with minimal effort. This recipe incorporates chicken, potatoes, onions, and cherry tomatoes, and the lemon garlic sauce provides a delightful flavor that permeates through the entire sheet pan dinner. The sauce is the highlight of the dish, and marinating is optional!

*Although the original recipe calls for drumsticks, bone-in chicken thigh fillets work just as well.

Ingredients

Marinade/sauce

2lb bone in, skin on chicken thighs and drumsticks

1/2 cup (125 ml) lemon juice

6 cloves garlic , minced

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp honey or 1 tbsp sugar (or maple or other sweetener)

1 tbsp dried oregano

1.5 tsp paprika

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp EACH salt and pepper

Bake

5 smallish potatoes (7.5cm/3″ wide) , quartered

2 red onions , quartered

1 cup (250ml) chicken broth/stock , low sodium

50g/8oz cherry tomatoes (whole)

1/2 tsp EACH salt and pepper

1 tbsp Olive oil (or oil spray)

Fresh oregano , for garnish (optional)

Instructions

1. Mix Marinade ingredients in a bowl, then add chicken and toss to coat. If

time permits, marinate for 24 hours, otherwise proceed to next step.

2. Preheat oven to 180C/350F.

3. Place potatoes and onion in baking pan, top with chicken. Pour over the

chicken stock then marinade from the bowl.

4. Bake for 20 minutes, then remove from oven.

5. Scatter over cherry tomatoes, drizzle everything with 1 tbsp olive oil,

sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for a further 30 – 35 minutes until

chicken is golden and potatoes are cooked.

6. Remove from oven, garnish with fresh oregano if using and serve!

