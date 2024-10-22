Karen L. O’Hara

March 18, 1944 – October 21, 2024

Karen Louise O’Hara, 80, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, October 21, 2024, at Brookdale Senior Living.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Shawnee Church of the Nazarene.

She was born on March 18, 1944, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Barr) Risner in Kansas City, Kansas.

Karen left a legacy of helping others. She dedicated her life to giving back to her community.

She received her master’s degree in social work from the University of Kansas. Karen worked as a correctional officer for Johnson County Corrections, she helped in the battered women’s shelters around Johnson County, and troubled youth transforming into group homes.

Karen’s hobbies included reading, coloring, and being a part of Team Jesus.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles O’Hara, in 2009.

Surviving Karen are her children, Kelly O’Hara, Kathy Koch, Janet Lasik, and Charles O’Hara Jr., her brother, John Risner Jr., grandchildren, Gergory and Curtis Koch, and five great-grandchildren.

