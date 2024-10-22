fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Linda Lorain Angell

Share this story:

April 12, 1949 — October 17, 2024
Shawnee

Linda Lorain Angell, 75, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away October 17, 2024in her home.

A visitation will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm also at Amos.

Please check back for a full obituary.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

Previous article
Olathe man gets ‘Hard 25’ life sentence for rape of child
Next article
Donald Thomas

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO