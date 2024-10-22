Obituaries October 22, 2024 Johnson County Obituaries Linda Lorain Angell Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL April 12, 1949 — October 17, 2024 Shawnee Linda Lorain Angell, 75, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away October 17, 2024in her home. A visitation will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at the Amos Family Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm also at Amos. Please check back for a full obituary. Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home. Previous articleOlathe man gets ‘Hard 25’ life sentence for rape of childNext articleDonald Thomas