An Olathe man was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole for 25 years for five felony charges, including rape of a child.

On Tuesday in Johnson County District Court, Timothy Hugo, 35, was given a “Hard 25” prison sentence for two counts of aggressive indecent liberties, two counts of rape of a child under the age of 14 and aggressive criminal sodomy.

A “Hard 25” sentence is a life sentence with a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 25 years.

The punishment comes after a four-day jury trial in July, which returned guilty verdicts for all five charges. The sentence was handed down by Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan.

The crimes happened over several months

The crimes for which he was charged and convicted occurred between June 1, 2019, through Aug. 4, 2019, in Johnson County, according to court documents. The victim was 13 years old at the time.

The incidents included lewd fondling and touching, sexual intercourse and fondling of a child under the age of 14.

But the abuse went back further than that, starting when the victim was 9 and occurring over eight incidents that the victim could remember, according to court documents. It stopped when the victim was 13.

Law enforcement was notified in 2020

On May 14, 2020, Olathe police responded to a call from the victim’s mother that her child admitted to being molested by Hugo since they were 9, according to court documents.

During one incident in August 2019 that the victim alleged, Hugo was recorded on a spy camera entering and exiting the victim’s room.

After reviewing the evidence, then-Assistant District Attorney Jason Covington declined on Sept. 29, 2020, to charge Hugo.

After Covington left the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Walkiewicz, the head of the district attorney’s special victims unit, reviewed the evidence. On Sept. 24, 2021, he filed four felony charges against Hugo. A fifth count of felony rape of a child under 14 was added in 2022.

Hugo was placed into custody on Oct. 18, 2021, according to court documents.

Hugo’s attorney did not return a request for comment from the Johnson County Post.

