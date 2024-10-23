Inside JCPRD: Have some autumn fun with late-October programs and events

By David Markham

In a little over a week October will be over, but there’s still a handful of great opportunities for some fall and Halloween fun with JCPRD!

Yet to come this week are: JamBOOree, which is returning on Friday (Oct. 25) to New Century Fieldhouse; the new Haunted Tales Variety Show Ernie Miller Park; the Mildale Farm Fall Fest and Lanesfield Historic Site Open House for all ages, all on Saturday; a Mah Jongg Halloween Party for ages 50 and older Thursday at the Roeland Park Community Center; and more.

Many of these programs are popular, and some require advance registration.

Friday, Oct. 25

JCPRD JamBOOree (Ages 14 & Under) New Century Fieldhouse

Saturday, Oct. 26

NEW! Haunted Tales Variety Show (Ages 8 & Older) Ernie Miller Park

Public Hayride * (All Ages) Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park

Mildale Farm Fall Fest (All Ages)

Lanesfield Historic Site Fall Open House (All Ages)

Thursday, Oct. 31

Mah Jongg Halloween Party (Ages 50 & Older) Roeland Park Community Center

*In addition to Public Hayrides, JCPRD offers Fall Hayrides for Organized Groups by appointment, also at the Oak Ridge Parklands, through Nov. 24. Hayrides must be booked at least two weeks in advance, and several starting times are offered on each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during that timeframe. For more information, call 913-831-3359 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm, or click for our hayrides webpage.