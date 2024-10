Continued concerns over methane flaring at the Johnson County Landfill prompted the Shawnee Planning Commission this week to take the rare step of issuing a revised special use permit with a shorter timeframe than such permits normally get.

And there are hopes the problem — originating from a new renewable energy plant on the landfill site — will soon be addressed.

On Monday, the planning commission voted 8-0 in favor of a one-year revised special use permit for the Johnson County Landfill and Waste Management. Commissioners Bruce Bienhoff, Leo Nunnink and Kevin Fox were absent.

Most special use permits are extended for four years, including the previous permit for the landfill that was approved in 2020, but this latest permit is only good for one year.

City officials say that is because of frequent methane flaring coming from the new renewable gas plant on the landfill site operated by a BP subsidiary.

The flares, columns of flames that shoot up from the landfill and are particularly visible at night, have garnered complaints and emergency calls from residents in recent months.

“This is quality of life issue for our residents,” said Doug Allmon, Shawnee’s community development director. “We shouldn’t be seeing flares at all times of the day and night with our residents who live out in that area.”

Methane flares are the problem

The flares that are the source of city officials’ concerns are coming from a the new Archaea renewable energy plant that opened earlier this year.

Archaea, a subsidiary of BP, is still in the process of building out the facility, which is meant to capture gases like methane from the landfill and convert those gases into renewable energy.

Methane flares are used to burn off built-up gases, but because of equipment and supply chain issues, the city says the company has had to do more flares than it anticipated.

“Flaring was only to occur during equipment maintenance or periods of excess methane production,” city documents said. “Since the new plant has been in operation, the exact opposite has occurred. Flaring is happening weeks at a time and at all times of the day and night.”

Flares can reach heights in excess of 50 feet and are prompting people to call the Shawnee Fire Department, thinking something is on fire.

In a vivid comparison, Mike Hay, the area disposal manager at Waste Management, compared the flaring to the fiery Eye of Sauron seen in the “Lord of the Rings” movies.

“(Archaea has) been very upfront with us that they’ve been working on things, there have been supply chain issues, those sort of things,” Allmon with the city said. “But that’s no excuse to have a flare going off as much as it’s been going recently at the landfill.”

Archaea’s plant is not included in the new permit

Although the Archaea plant is located on the Johnson County Landfill property, it is not included in the revised special use permit, Doug Donahoo, the city’s communications director. said.

“It’s two separate entities,” he said. “The (energy) plant is on zoned Industrial land in Shawnee, so it does not require a [special use permit] to operate.”

Still, the commission and city are trying to do all they can to solve the problems with the flares, he said.

“The flare exists because Archaea Energy is able to capture that methane/natural gas from the decomposition happening in the landfill,” Donahoo wrote in an email to the Johnson County Post. “The flare wouldn’t be there if not for the landfill, so the commissioners were performing their due diligence by asking questions.”

The city is working with Archaea

Archaea recognizes the continuing use of methane flares is unacceptable to the city, Allmon said, but the company says finishing the plant will help to ultimately minimize the problem.

In the meantime, Archaea told the city it will install a device that will shroud the flares. The flares will still burn but should not be visible. This week, the city received a commitment from Archaea that it will install such a methane flare shroud, Allmon said.

“The methane shroud will basically put a cap over the flare to prevent it from being seen like it is now,” Donahoo said. “The plant is still in the building-out phase, hence why the flare is so visible at this time. Eventually, the plant will capture 99% of the natural gas from the landfill and not need to burn off nearly as much as it does now.”

If the flare shroud is not installed out of Archaea’s own volition and if methane flaring continues over the next three months, the city will require permitting and installation of a flare shroud, city documents said.

Besides the city requiring the minimization of methane flaring at the plant, Allmon said Archaea has a reason to act quickly.

“If the flare is burning, they’re losing money because they’re literally flaming gas that could be sold, cleaned and sent for production. So they have a vested interest in not flaring at all,” he said.

The location of landfill has changed

In order to reduce visibility of the landfill, as well as litter it collects from across the county, landfill operations have moved to the northwest side of the site in a newly constructed cell, or landfill space, with a deeper hole and temporary mobile fencing that allows for less litter from being blown off the site by winds.

“They’ve moved and are kind of modernizing that (area) to effectively utilize that temporary fencing that’s more mobile and more proactive in terms of keeping trash that blows on the site,” Allmon said.

The new fencing has been a noticeable change for the site, Hey with Waste Management told the planning commission.

“Over the years, this fencing — just heavy, big, large fencing that can be moved around and kept right near the active phase — is the way to go,” he said. “It’s better for our operations, and there’s no ugliness that can seen from the outside.”

Blasting also noted in new permit

In order to create the new landfill cell, explosives have been used to loosen rock to make room for waste to be stored underground, a process that has generated its own set of complaints from neighboring residents.

Shockwaves from the blasts generated complaints from neighbors, Allmon said, causing the city to change some rules for blasts.

In the amended special use permit for the landfill, blasting will only occur between noon and 4:30 p.m., which officials say should minimize the impact of a blast.

In addition, residents will receive a blast notification 30 minutes in advance. A report of the blast will also be documented and submitted to the Shawnee deputy chief and fire marshal.

“We haven’t had blast complaints related to the landfill since they completed that cell. So we think that that’s under control,” Allmon said.

Issues from last SUP have been solved

The previous four-year special use permit helped recognize and solve issues with the landfill, including odor, litter and street cleaning, Allmon said.

Of those, odor was the biggest concern to tackle.

“We were getting bombarded with odor complaints,” he said.

As a result, the city conducted an odor study, which helped create several measures for odor reduction, including establishing an odor hotline for the city to investigate complaints of suspicious odors.

“I will say that those efforts have worked,” Allmon said. “The number of complaints that we get are honestly minimal now, and I think a lot of that is because of the fast reaction of Waste Management and staff that actually do investigations of each complaint that is received.”

The previous four-year special use permit also helped address issues like expanding litter cleanup and garbage pick-up routes and street cleaning.

Commissioners respond

Commissioner Bill Holick countered Allmon’s contention that the odor problem has been solved by saying he still smells a foul odor occasionally in the summer.

“I live out that way, and at least seven, eight days out of the year, usually in the dog days of summer, we do get odor, and you can smell it,” he said. “It gets worse if I go down to play beach volleyball at the Valley of Champions. You can definitely smell the dump.”

Acknowledging that a landfill can’t fully control its odor problem, Allmon apologized for sounding “too rosy.”

“It’s a landfill and there will always be some sort of odor that can be generated there,” he said. “Our goal is to try to make it (have) the least of an impact on people who live out there that we can and we certainly have come a long way from (2017) and ’18 and even up to ’20 with all the efforts that they’ve done.”

He added: “It’s an 800-acre landfill, and it it handles millions of tons of trash. And so to have something within an urban setting that doesn’t stink at all, I don’t think it’s possible.”

Other commissioners, like Commissioner Paul Goode II, wondered if there was value to methane flare shrouding.

“I think the biggest concern was the stress that was putting on our fire department,” Allmon said.

“If you’re flaring at 50 feet in the air, we’re going to get calls to the fire department … Because a lot of the flaring has occurred after dark, and if you’ve seen it, you will know where it is. It’s very bright and big,” he added.

Before voting, the planning commission thanked Allmon and Hey for answering their questions.

“As a layman and as a resident that lives near there with neighbors that ask about (landfill regulations and oversight), thanks for the education,” Holick said.

