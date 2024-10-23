The Home Page: New Construction vs. Resale – how to find the right fit for you

The Home Page is a recurring column with insights on the housing market and the home buying process from the experts at Arise Homes. Questions, comments, or topic suggestions? Email us at info@arise-homes.com.

When purchasing a home, one of the biggest decisions you’ll face is whether to buy a brand-new construction or a resale home. Each option offers a unique set of benefits and drawbacks, so it’s important to weigh the pros and cons based on your personal preferences, lifestyle, and long-term plans. In this blog post, we’ll break down the key advantages and disadvantages of both new construction and resale homes to help guide you through your home-buying journey.

Pros & cons of new construction homes

Buying a brand-new home can feel exciting and full of possibilities. You’ll be the first person to live in the home, and everything from floor to ceiling is fresh and untouched.

Pros:

Everything is brand new: The most obvious benefit of buying a new construction home is that everything is brand new. You won’t have to worry about replacing old appliances, fixing worn-out systems, or dealing with any immediate repair needs. Everything from the flooring to the fixtures will be pristine, offering peace of mind for years to come. Low-to-no maintenance: Because everything in a new home is newly installed and under warranty, you’re less likely to deal with the common maintenance issues that come with older homes. This means fewer headaches and less money spent on repairs for the first several years. Customize your home: One of the biggest draws of new construction is the ability to customize your home to fit your preferences. You can choose from an array of options of floor plans and finishes like countertops, flooring, and paint colors. This personalization can help create a space that truly feels like yours from day one. Close and move in on your timeline: With a new construction home, you often have more control over your closing and move-in dates. If the house is still under construction, you can plan your move according to your schedule, which can make the transition much smoother. You can also choose from move-in ready homes if you’re on a short timeframe. Enjoy perks and incentives: Many builders offer perks such as closing cost assistance, upgraded features, or even reduced pricing for early buyers in a new community. These incentives can save you money and make the overall home-buying experience more attractive.

Cons:

Different style & character: While new homes offer modern designs and features, they sometimes lack the character and unique architectural details found in older homes. If you’re drawn to classic styles like Craftsman or Victorian, you may not find the aesthetic you’re looking for in a new build. Limited locations: New construction homes are often built in developing areas, which may be located farther from city centers or established neighborhoods. While this can be great for those seeking more space or a quieter setting, it could mean a longer commute or fewer nearby amenities. Builder support can be a wild card: The quality of your experience with a new construction home can depend heavily on the builder. While many builders are reputable and deliver a great product, others may cut corners or have poor customer service. It’s important to research the builder, understand included warranties, and ensure you get a good feeling from the people you deal with.

Pros & cons of resale homes

Resale homes, or homes that have had previous owners, can offer a different set of advantages. They’re often located in established communities and may come with unique charm. But they also come with their own set of potential challenges.

Pros:

More established neighborhoods : One of the most appealing aspects of purchasing a resale home is the opportunity to buy in an established neighborhood. Older neighborhoods often have mature landscaping, most notably larger trees, and may have a wider range of architectural styles to choose from. Different style and aesthetic options: If you appreciate homes with unique architectural details, history, or charm, resale homes offer a wider range of style options than new construction homes. From mid-century modern to traditional bungalows, resale homes can provide distinctive aesthetic options that reflect different periods and design preferences. Ability to negotiate: In many cases, buying a resale home offers more room for negotiation than buying new construction. With a resale home, you might be able to negotiate a lower price or have the seller cover some of the closing costs, repairs, or upgrades. This can make the buying process more financially flexible, especially in a buyer’s market.

Cons:

Potential for high maintenance: With resale homes, be sure to budget for repairs and maintenance that come with age. Major systems like the roof, HVAC, plumbing, or electrical may need updating, and general wear and tear can add up quickly. Even a thorough inspection may not turn up all the potential issues, and once you close, they all become your responsibility. May need significant work to “get comfortable”: Even if the home is in good condition, it may not perfectly match your taste or needs. You may want to make upgrades like remodeling the kitchen, updating the bathrooms, or replacing flooring to create a space that feels comfortable to you. This can lead to additional expenses and time-consuming projects after moving in. The market is often hectic: Resale homes can be in high demand, especially in hot housing markets. Competition for desirable properties can be intense, leading to bidding wars or the need to act quickly. This pressure can make it difficult to thoroughly evaluate a property before making an offer, and it can sometimes lead to paying above the asking price.

Which option is best for you?

The right choice between new construction and resale depends on many factors, and the answer could even be different for the same person or family depending on factors like market conditions and availability. This is why at Arise, we advise prospective buyers to consider all options on the table. Consider your lifestyle preferences, budget, and the timeline for your move, and see what options on the market fit your criteria. Make a list of new construction communities to visit, and save your favorite resale listings. Once you’ve given both paths a look, if you find yourself leaning one way or the other, you can move ahead confident that you’re on the right track.