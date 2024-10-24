Arthur Prieb

September 17, 1931 — October 23, 2024

Overland Park

Arthur Henry Prieb passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2024. A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, October 28, 2024, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7851 W. 119th St., Overland Park, Kansas. He will be laid to rest at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens in Shawnee, Kansas.

Art was born on September 17, 1931, to Dorothy and Henry Prieb in Duluth, Minnesota. He graduated from Fulda High School and Worthington Community College. He married the love of his life, Gail Clark, on June 10, 1956. They recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.

Art proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in Oahu, Hawaii from 1950 to 1954. Art worked at Retail Credit Company / Equifax for over 30 years as a Regional Sales Manager. With career advancements at Equifax, Art and Gail lived in Worthington, Mankato, and Hastings, Minnesota. They eventually settled in Shawnee, KS. After retiring from Equifax, Art started his second career at Prieb Homes. At Prieb Homes, Art played a pivotal part as Director of Marketing. In addition, with his executive sales background, Art shared his knowledge of sales with his grandchildren.

Art and Gail were longtime and active members of Faith Lutheran Church in Prairie Village, KS, and then enjoyed involvement at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Overland Park, KS. Art found fulfillment in faith, family, and charity. Over the years, Art contributed support and many hours of service to Harvesters, Metropolitan Lutheran Ministry, Boy Scouts of America, Toastmasters, and Lions Club of Kansas City.

Art lived life with enthusiasm and a constant positive outlook. He cherished boating at the Lake of the Ozarks, cheering on Jayhawk basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs, and creating unforgettable memories on family vacations. Above all, he treasured the joy and laughter shared with family and friends.

His wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have been the light of his life. Being involved in their lives and activities brought him the greatest joy.

Art is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Eileen Holthusen, and his brother, Donald Prieb. He is survived by his wife Gail, his brother, Howard Prieb, his son, Greg Prieb (Paulette Prieb), his daughters Kim Prieb, and Pam Prieb Reed (Henry Reed), 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.