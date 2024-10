Well-known breakfast cafe Einstein Bros. Bagels is widening its Johnson County presence with a new Lenexa location.

The Colorado-based chain plans to open its newest local store this month, near Oak Park Mall, where Lenexa meets Overland Park.

Einstein Bros. will operate at 11910 W. 95th St.

The bagel shop will occupy a space just off 95th Street and Quivira Road, near a Jimmy John’s.

A T-Mobile store previously occupied that space, until at least 2020.

The shop will also be catty-corner from Oak Park Mall, on the southeastern corner of 95th and Quivira.

Einstein Bros. offers ‘fresh-from-the-oven’ bagels

The bagels at Einstein Bros. come in various flavors, from classic ones like sesame seed and cinnamon raisin to “signature” flavors like asiago cheese and chocolate chip.

Customers can add a variety of “shmears” to their bagels as well, such as garden veggie, honey almond, and onion and chive.

The restaurant serves various breakfast and lunch sandwiches on bagels, as well.

This will be the fifth Einstein Bros. in Johnson County

This new location will also serve as the first in Lenexa for the chain.

Outside of Lenexa, the company also has locations in Overland Park, Prairie Village and Fairway.

Across the state line, Einstein Bros. also has two locations on college campuses in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more food and drink news? Olathe’s newest cocktail bar Quaint aims to be a night out ‘destination’