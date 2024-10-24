Frederic P. Lamb

November 25, 1933 — October 18, 2024

Overland Park

Frederic Perry Lamb, age 90, was born November 25, 1933, and died October 18, 2024.

Fred was born in Lansing, MI. His family moved to Newfield, NY to a farm called Sylvandale, while his father taught at Cornell University in Ithaca. In high school, Fred played trombone in the band, sang in the chorus and played sports. After graduating from high school, Fred went to Williams College and studied “chasing girls” and music. He went on to Lincoln College in Illinois and received an associate degree in music.

In 1955, he was drafted into the Navy. In 1956, while stationed in Norfolk, VA, he met Glenda Bailey. They married on July 6, 1957. Their son Perry was born in July 1961, and their daughter Holly was born in December 1964.

After leaving active duty in March 1968, Fred joined the Navy reserves and went back to college to earn his bachelor’s in City Planning at California State, Fullerton, and a master’s in Public Administration. He worked in city administration over the years.

In 1986, Fred retired from the Naval reserves as a Lieutenant Commander. In 1987, he went back to school at the University of Oklahoma to work on a Ph.D. in Political Science. He earned a second master’s in Political Science. Fred taught American Government at OU, Rose State College, and Oklahoma City Community College. He taught for 20 years and absolutely loved it.

After Glenda passed away in 2007, Fred met and married Pat LeFleur and moved to California. She passed away in 2015. In 2016, Fred moved to Overland Park to be close to his daughter Holly. His hobbies were collecting and riding on trains, singing, listening to classical music, going to the opera, reading, and collecting coins. He also enjoyed building things and doing word puzzles.

Fred is survived by his son, Perry Bassett Lamb, Kennesaw, GA; daughter, Holly Whitfield Lamb Tydings (Marty), Overland Park, KS; sister, Norma Tomboulian, Arkansas; and nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Glenda Bailey Lamb; wife, Patricia LeFleur Lamb; parents, Leland Warner Lamb and Dorothea Krueger Lamb; and brother, Theodore Lamb.

