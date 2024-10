The Shawnee Planning Commission approved preliminary plans for an expansion of the Monticello Center shopping plaza in western Shawnee.

On Monday, the commission voted 8-0 to approve plans for two parcels of land at Monticello Center at 6500 Silverheel St., totaling almost six acres for more retail space, including a prospective hardware store.

The plan would add on to the western edge of the existing retail center at the northeastern corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Kansas Highway 7, near the Monticello Library branch of Johnson County Library.

The project includes the construction of three new commercial buildings, on-site parking, stormwater improvements and landscaping, among other additions.

Lenexa-based engineering firm Schlagel & Associates is the applicant for the project.

The expansion includes three buildings

The plans so far include three new structures:

a 15,500-square-foot retail hardware store with an unroofed outdoor display area,

a 10,700-square-foot multi-tenant office retail building,

and a 3,400-square-foot multi-tenant office retail building with a drive thru.

Businesses expected to move in will be a mix of retail, hospitality and services, restaurants, possibly with drive-thru service and office space, Lauren Grashoff, Shawnee deputy community development director, said.

All are permitted in the area’s mostly Commercial Highway zoning district.

The shopping center already includes a number of chain businesses, including Chipotle, McDonald’s, Price Chopper and Smoothie King.

The plan also includes more sidewalks, parking

In addition to the three new buildings, the project also proposes two additional sidewalks that will connect to the public sidewalks along the north side of Silverheel Street and the existing commercial area to the east.

It will also add about 206 parking spaces to the shopping center. The plan also includes potential parking spaces for bicycles.

“It’s likely that neighboring residents will walk or travel by bike to the multi-tenant center. So bicycle parking areas have been provided immediately adjacent to all three of the proposed buildings,” Grashoff said.

Feedback for the project was positive

The homeowners association for the nearby Woodland Park subdivision didn’t take any action on the project, but its president expressed support for it, Grashoff told the commission this week.

“(The HOA) did want to make sure … (to have the) preservation of an existing tree buffer as much as possible along that north property line to help with screening and cutting down potentially any noise that might be impactful,” Grashoff said.

Despite some reservations, Commissioner David Aber said he liked the overall plan for the project.

“I think it’s looks like a pretty good plan and pretty reasonably well thought out for this stage,” he said. “I’d encourage you to look at parking and trying to land bank more, because green space is always preferable, but again, you have plenty of time to do that.”

Commissioner says it’s ‘an excellent addition’

Commissioner Kathy Peterson also expressed support for the project.

“It seems to me that you have your eye on all the right places you’re concerned about — the traffic, you’re concerned about entering and exiting, how you’re going to park it, how you’re going to preserve the trees,” she said.

She also liked the project factoring in alternative ways of travel, like biking.

“(I like) a nod to encouraging bike access by having that be a part of the upfront (plan) and not an afterthought, which can also help with the parking,” she said.

She finished, adding: “I think they did a great job of keeping it within the neighborhood … I think it’s going to be an excellent addition moving forward.”

Other Shawnee Planning Commission news: Methane flares from JoCo landfill remain a problem in Shawnee. What can city do?