June 19, 1951 — October 20, 2024

Lenexa, Kansas

Terrence Scott Melvin, cherished husband, father, brother and friend, passed away having faced cancer with remarkable grace and quiet strength. Born on June 19, 1951, in Fairview Park, Ohio, Terry’s life was marked by his passion for family, the cornerstone of his many achievements and joys.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Claire, his brother Rik and his beloved son Bryce. He is survived by his devoted wife Joan; his children Ryan, Tara (Sam) Mason, and Connor (Lauren Hjelmaas); his siblings Sharyn (Paul) Orr and Todd (Maria); along with numerous nieces and nephews. Liam and Tilly June Mason, his grandchildren, will carry forward Papadoo’s enduring legacy of love.

Terry pursued higher education with dedication, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Ohio University in 1974 and later an MBA from Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio. Upon graduation, he worked for Ford Motor Company and Davy McKee which took him to Venezuela and Mexico for long term assignments. This is where he earned his nicknames “peluda” and “palo de escoba.”

Over 43 years of marriage, Joan and Terry cultivated a spirit of adaptability within their family, drawing inspiration from their experiences living in Cleveland, Chicago, San Francisco, Eugene, and Kansas City.

His professional journey was distinguished by his leadership roles at Raychem, Rosen Products, Broderson, and Arrow Acquisition where he worked until his retirement in July 2023. Throughout his illustrious career, Terry consistently propelled teams toward remarkable achievements, leveraging his unwavering commitment to growth. He was so committed to his work and the teams that he led that he sincerely regarded it as a passion, not just a job. One of the highlights of Terry’s career was the extensive travel his roles afforded him, allowing him to experience diverse cultures and business landscapes across the world. His travels fostered a deeper understanding and appreciation of international business dynamics, further enhancing his ability to lead teams to success on a global scale.

Terry loved classic cars. During his college years, he purchased a 1966 Stingray Corvette, which he kept throughout the years and recently restored to its original glory. He relished taking weekend drives with Joan and his beloved teacup Yorkie, Lily, who never left his side (ever). Music was also a lifelong passion for Terry, who played both bass and lead guitar, and was in a band called Kismet Maze in his youth.

Humor and loyalty were defining traits that endeared Terry to everyone who knew him. His dedication to his family was a guiding force throughout his life. As his family navigates his loss, they find comfort in the cherished memories of a life filled with love and laughter.

Services are being held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Wesley Covenant Chapel located at 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS 66224 at 2pm; reception to follow at 4pm at Grand Street Lenexa. Grand Street is located at 8815 Renner Blvd, Lenexa, KS 66219.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.